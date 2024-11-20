A powerful low pressure system off the coast of Washington state brought strong gusty winds Tuesday night, knocking power out to over a half million customers.

A strong low pressure system will remain off the Washington Coast the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind gusts were very strong in the Cascade foothills. Here are some of the peak gusts:

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A map showing peak wind gusts for the South Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A map showing peak wind gusts for the Central Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A map showing peak wind gusts for the North Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The wind backed off dramatically Wednesday morning. Breezy conditions will persist in some areas today, but will continue to calm as the day goes on. Showers will continue on and off in western Washington with a threat of thunderstorms, mainly on the Washington Coast.

Calmer wind and showers will be the story Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will bring another chance of on and off showers, but winds are not of concern.

The next front will move through western Washington on Friday. Winds will pick up in the usual locations (Washington Coast and north Puget Sound area). This system will not have as big an impact as Tuesday night’s storm, but loose trees or branches could still come down with an isolated strong gust.

This weekend will be showery at times, with Sunday looking drier than Saturday. Snow levels should be low enough to see additional accumulation in all the mountain passes.

Models are still coming together next Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll keep it mainly dry for now.

Cool and showery through the weekend in Seattle with breezy wind at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

'Belltown Hellcat' faces Renton court again over assault on his mother

Snohomish County homeowners push back against proposed 8% property tax hike

Seattle's Elysian Brewing shutting down Georgetown location

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

North Cascades Highway closed for the season

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.