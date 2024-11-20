With power out for so many on the Eastside, residents flocked to warming centers and local businesses to get out of the cold and charge their phones.

The Columbia Funeral Home in Columbia City was one of the many businesses where folks were welcomed to come in and get warm on Wednesday.

FOX 13 Seattle caught up with families that were camping out at places in Bellevue and Redmond that were lucky enough to have power.

Woodinville sisters Reese and Parker Palombo were painting ceramics at Paint Away in Redmond Wednesday night.

"I’m making a pig," said Reese, showing off a ceramic figurine. "This is going to be the color for the inside of the ears."

The two went hog wild on not just the paint, but also the electricity.

"The reason I’m here is because all the lights are off – everywhere," said Reese.

"It’s really fun instead of being in my house without any devices or anything," said Parker.

The business was an oasis for families on Wednesday, the lights shining brightly from the windows in a sea of otherwise darkened storefronts.

"Nice little reprieve from going back to the cold, dark house," said Joe Palombo, Reese and Parker's dad.

"The whole day we were just trying to find somewhere to go," Reese said.

"Our phone has been ringing nonstop," said Eela Nair, owner of Paint Away in Redmond.

Nair says she had to dodge a tree in her own driveway just to get to Paint Away. She provided the picture below, showing the damage in her own neighborhood:

"I’m glad there was power. It was dead silent at home, not fun at all and then there was a tree covering my driveway," said Nair.

Paint Away was so packed on Wednesday, Nair said she had to open up an additional room.

"The school is out and with, you know, the cool weather and no power, I think Paint Away is a good get away for them," said Nair.

Though traffic lights remained dark Wednesday night and massive trees still blocked some streets, the Haque family from Newcastle decided to brave the roads.

"We’ve been home six hours, trying to keep the kids busy in the cold," said Zaid Haque, of Newcastle.

Haque and his family, like hundreds of others, camped out briefly at Bellevue Square.

"We thought we’d come and just hang out at the mall, you know, stay warm, and keep the kids entertained at the playground or something, because at home there is only so much arts and crafts you can do," said Haque.

Until things return to normal, Reese and Parker are happy to brush off the storm at Paint Away.

"School got canceled because the lights were off," said Reese.

"It’s one of the only places in this part of the town that’s warm and has something nice and fun to do," said Parker.

The city of Redmond also declared an emergency due to the damaging winds. The mayor signed a proclamation stating that emergency operations were in effect and staff from all city departments were working to ensure the safety of the community.

