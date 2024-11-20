Tornado warning issued near Washington Coast

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Grays Harbor County in Washington, as communities around Puget Sound recover from Tuesday night's bomb cyclone.

Weather officials confirmed a waterspout off the shore near Tokeland, located in southwest Grays Harbor County south of Westport, around 4:14 p.m. The tornado warning is in effect until 5:00 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the waterspout is moving north at 25 mph.

Live doppler radar of the tornado warning in Grays Harbor County.

Officials are warning of possible flying debris, with particular wind damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees. NWS warns "mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed" if the tornado makes landfall.

The tornado is passing Westport, and will pass Ocean Shores around 4:35 p.m.

Other locations impacted by the storm include Cohassett Beach, Markham and Grayland.

The FOX 13 Weather Team is tracking the latest developments with the waterspout.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

