In the wake of a bomb cyclone that left more than 600,000 people in Washington state without power, the United States Department of Agriculture is reminding citizens of critical food safety measures.

According to the USDA's "Keeping Food Safe During an Emergency" guide, residents should be aware of how long their food can remain safe during and after a power outage. Keep reading to learn more.

How long will food last in a refrigerator without power?

The USDA advises that a refrigerator can keep food cold and safe for consumption for up to four hours if the door is left unopened.

It is important for residents to minimize the frequency of opening the refrigerator to preserve the internal temperature. After four hours without electricity, perishable foods such as meats, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers should be discarded.

The agency also stresses the importance of not tasting food to determine its safety, as this method does not provide a reliable assessment of whether foodborne bacteria have grown to unsafe levels. Instead, they suggest that residents use a detailed chart provided by the USDA for evaluating each food item. The overarching rule to follow is, "When in Doubt, Throw it Out!"

What should I throw out of the freezer after a power outage?

For those with freezers, the USDA guidelines offer a bit more leeway. A fully-stocked freezer can maintain its temperature for about 48 hours — half that time if it is only half full — assuming that the door remains closed. Should there still be ice crystals in the food or if it has remained at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, it can generally be safely refrozen. However, the USDA notes that the quality of the food may decrease.

The food safety advisory comes as many households are dealing with the aftermath of the power outages caused by the recent severe weather event. The USDA emphasizes the importance of these precautions in preventing foodborne illnesses, which can be a concern during power outages and natural disasters.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to review the USDA's safety chart for specific foods and to prioritize safety when deciding what food to keep. Remembering these guidelines can help prevent unnecessary waste while protecting public health during these challenging times.

