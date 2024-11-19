Frustration grows as parents question SPS leadership, budget priorities

Seattle Public Schools parents gathered outside district headquarters Tuesday evening to protest key agenda items ahead of the school board meeting.

Among the controversial topics up for discussion are the closure of four elementary schools, the renewal of a $1.8 billion levy, and funding for the legal defense of board president Lisa Rankin following a recall petition filed by parents earlier this month.

Inside the John Stanford Center, tensions mirrored the stormy weather as parents expressed frustration with district leadership.

Twenty-five parents were scheduled to speak during the public comment period, with just as many on the waitlist. Many criticized what they perceive as a rushed and poorly communicated closure plan to address a nearly $100 million budget shortfall.

Erin Combs, with the parent advocacy group ‘All Together for Seattle Schools’, described the rally as a chance for parents, teachers, and students to voice opposition to the district's proposed closures.

"There's a lot of anger with the school board and with the district leadership," Combs said. "I continue to be optimistic that at some point the school district will come to their senses and take a pause."

Community frustration has been compounded by claims of mismanagement. Parents argue that the district has failed to provide accurate enrollment projections or transparent budget figures to justify the closures.

Josh Dougherty, a North Beach Elementary parent, described trust between the community and SPS leadership as being at an all-time low. Doughtery is one of many parents that signed the recall petition against board president Lisa Rankin, who is accused of violating her oath of office.

"Although she has made attempts to engage, she seems to have pre-decided the conclusion of where she is pushing the board," Dougherty said. "Public education is a right for every child, but these closures will reduce access for marginalized communities and drive more families away from public schools."

The board is considering allocating district funds to cover Rankin’s legal expenses.

Additionally, the district is considering renewing the BEX VI levy, a $1.8 billion measure to fund school renovations and new construction. Many parents questioned the timing of the levy as closures remain under consideration.

"It is insane that we would be considering spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build new schools or renovate existing ones when we don't even know which schools will be open next year," Dougherty said. "We need a clear plan before moving forward with this."

Superintendent Brent Jones has also faced criticism for his handling of the closures and community outreach. Parents say his responses lack detail and fail to address their core concerns. Northbeach Elementary met with district leaders Monday, including Jones. Doughtery, who attended, says Jones did not take questions and only addressed parents by saying he heard their concerns.

"If this is really the right decision for us, be brave enough to stand up and announce it and stand behind it and answer questions," Doughtery said.

Combs is worried for her 7-year-old second grade daughter, who would also be impacted should the consolidation plan be approved.

"I am scared for what is happening to her schooling and her school and her community," Combs said. "I think that's the general sentiment from parents right now is a lot of anger, but also a lot of you know a lot of sadness and a lot of anxiety over this over the future, and well-being of their kids I mean that's what we care about as parents."

While SPS has delayed its decision timeline from December to January, parents have urged district leaders to delay major decisions until after the spring legislative session, which could provide more clarity on public school funding.

"Parents are really tired of having to fight this every step of the way," Combs said.

