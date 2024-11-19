Woman, 69, among 2 killed in head-on crash after minivan stolen in Lynnwood

A stolen minivan was involved in four crashes on Tuesday morning that left two people dead, including a 69-year-old woman.

Lynnwood police said that at around 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call from a park-and-ride lot in Lynnwood, where a minivan had been stolen. The vehicle was seen leaving the lot erratically, striking another car in the process and losing a door.

The situation escalated as the stolen van was involved in two other minor accidents before speeding toward 44th Avenue from 168th Avenue. According to police, the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the opposing lane on the northbound side of 44th Avenue and collided head-on with a southbound SUV, resulting in the fatality of the SUV driver, a 69-year-old woman.

Officials also confirmed the death of the driver of the stolen van. Police said they suspected drugs or alcohol may have been contributing factors to the crash.

At this time, the investigation remains active, and authorities have announced that the road will be closed for several hours to process the scene.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Docs: WA man pistol-whips infant son, kidnaps family in high-speed pursuit

'Belltown Hellcat' faces Renton court again over assault on his mother

2 Seattle police officers shot at during pursuit

WA man claims to swallow fentanyl to avoid arrest during police pursuit

Seattle's Elysian Brewing shutting down Georgetown location

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.