WA detectives seeking witnesses after SR-520 hit and run, shutdown

The Brief Detectives are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run crash on State Route 520. A section of the roadway was completely shut down overnight into Sunday. Authorities are now releasing more information on the circumstances leading up to the crash.



Investigators are asking for the public's help after an hours-long shutdown on Sunday forced some drivers to turn around and drive the wrong way to escape the traffic backup.

Washington State Patrol detectives are now releasing more information on the Apr. 6 crash. At 12:50 a.m., calls came in reporting a crash near Montlake Blvd.

Traffic backs up on SR-520 on Apr. 6 for hours.

Next, WSP says more calls came in of additional crashes in the nearby area, including one that left a pedestrian hit and laying on the road.

As investigations continued, authorities determined the driver of the initial one-car crash got out and began walking to the opposite side of the roadway. An oncoming Prius then hit the person and drove off, according to WSP.

Now, deputies are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a silver 2004-2009 Toyota Prius with damage to the front left side of the car and a missing front headlight. That driver faces felony hit-and-run charges.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect Prius is asked to contact Detective Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Patrol.

