Lynnwood Police searching for man that possibly groped student at bus stop

Police are sharing a photo of a man who may be connected to groping a woman at a bus stop in Lynnwood.

Police say an 18-year-old woman reported she was riding a bus on September 23 when a man told her she was cute, and the same man approached her at a bus stop on September 25 near 68th and 200th, where he allegedly grabbed her butt.

When the 18-year-old reported the incident to staff at the Rainier Place Apartments at Edmonds College, a front desk employee claimed she had a similar experience.

"The Rainier Place employee also explained that approximately 6 years ago on a bus between Mukilteo and Lynnwood that male suspect had moved seats on the bus to get closer and closer to her and stare at her on the bus," said Maren McKay, Public Affairs and Communications Manager for the Lynnwood Police Department.

McKay says the front desk employee showed a photo of the man to the 18-year-old victim, who claimed it was the same man who grabbed her butt.

Since this incident happened next to Edmonds College, the school sent an alert to students:

"The student said the assailant, a white man approximately six feet tall with a medium build, a long beard, grayish blond hair, and wearing sunglasses, approached them while pushing a red bicycle.

The man was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white dragon on the front and black jeans. Any further details are being withheld to maintain the reporting person’s privacy and would not enhance the information needed for campus safety."

Lynnwood Police say they want to identify the man in the images provided by the front desk employee.

Anyone with information about this incident, should call the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5669 and reference Lynnwood Police Case Number 24-32183.

