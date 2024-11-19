Post Malone, Jelly Roll bring 2025 tour to Seattle's T-Mobile Park

Hip-hop pop star turned country rocker Post Malone announced he is bringing his 'Big A** Stadium Tour' with special guest Jelly Roll to T-Mobile Park in 2025.

The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday that Post Malone will return to Seattle on June 26, 2025. This will mark his first performance at T-Mobile Park and his first show in Seattle since Nov. 5, 2022, at Climate Pledge Arena.

FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Who is Post Malone?

Post Malone is the 15th most-listened-to artist on Spotify with hit songs like 'Sunflower,' 'Circles' and 'Rockstar,' which have exceeded 9 billion plays combined. He has recently bridged the gap between the worlds of rap and country pop music. The singer has amassed 18 Grammy Award nominations across multiple genres. In 2025, he is nominated for eight Grammys, including Best Country Album for 'F-1 Trillion' and Best Country Song for 'I Had Some Help.'

From left: Post Malone performing on stage in January, May and July of this year. (Dave Simpson/Miikka Skaffari/Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Who is Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is a Grammy nominated country singer who has earned the biggest country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. He swept the CMT Music Awards in 2023.

Jelly Roll, winner of the Male Video of the Year Award for "Son Of A Sinner," poses in the Winner's Circle during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

When do tickets to Post Malone's Seattle show go on sale?

Tickets to Post Malone’s ‘Big A** Stadium Tour’ at T-Mobile Park in Seattle go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Mariners Insiders have early access to tickets through an exclusive online presale happening on Monday, Nov. 25 at 2:00 p.m. PT. Fans have by 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 23 to sign up for Mariners Mail and 24247 Texts.

