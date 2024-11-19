Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Southwest Interior, Western Whatcom County, Seattle and vicinity
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Mason County

Post Malone, Jelly Roll bring 2025 tour to Seattle's T-Mobile Park

By
Published  November 19, 2024 12:04pm PST
Things To Do
FOX 13 Seattle

Post Malone to perform in Seattle summer 2025

Hip-hop popstar turned country rocker Post Malone announced he is bringing his 'Big A** Stadium Tour' to T-Moble Park in Seattle next year.

Hip-hop pop star turned country rocker Post Malone announced he is bringing his 'Big A** Stadium Tour' with special guest Jelly Roll to T-Mobile Park in 2025

The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday that Post Malone will return to Seattle on June 26, 2025. This will mark his first performance at T-Mobile Park and his first show in Seattle since Nov. 5, 2022, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Left: FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) R

Expand

Who is Post Malone?

Post Malone is the 15th most-listened-to artist on Spotify with hit songs like 'Sunflower,' 'Circles' and 'Rockstar,' which have exceeded 9 billion plays combined. He has recently bridged the gap between the worlds of rap and country pop music. The singer has amassed 18 Grammy Award nominations across multiple genres. In 2025, he is nominated for eight Grammys, including Best Country Album for 'F-1 Trillion' and Best Country Song for 'I Had Some Help.'

post-malone-2023.jpg

From left: Post Malone performing on stage in January, May and July of this year. (Dave Simpson/Miikka Skaffari/Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Who is Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is a Grammy nominated country singer who has earned the biggest country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. He swept the CMT Music Awards in 2023.

GettyImages-1479238863.jpg

 Jelly Roll, winner of the Male Video of the Year Award for "Son Of A Sinner," poses in the Winner's Circle during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

When do tickets to Post Malone's Seattle show go on sale?

Tickets to Post Malone’s ‘Big A** Stadium Tour’ at T-Mobile Park in Seattle go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Mariners Insiders have early access to tickets through an exclusive online presale happening on Monday, Nov. 25 at 2:00 p.m. PT. Fans have by 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 23 to sign up for Mariners Mail and 24247 Texts.

