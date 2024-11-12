My Chemical Romance coming to Seattle for "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour

The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday that My Chemical Romance will be performing at T-Mobile Park in 2025.

The emo pop punk band will perform their first Puget Sound-area show since they were at the Tacoma Dome in October of 2022.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France.(Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

Their T-Mobile show will take place on July 11, 2025. This will be the first date of their "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will be able to snag tickets at Mariners MCR page.

MCR's July show will mark the first time the band has played T-Mobile Park.

