Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Central Coast
7
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Whatcom County, North Coast, Central Coast, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:29 PM PST until FRI 12:56 AM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Bellevue and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Everett and vicinity, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Seattle and vicinity, Southwest Interior
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:17 PM PST until WED 4:15 PM PST, Cowlitz County, Clark County, Wahkiakum County, Pacific County
Flood Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County

My Chemical Romance coming to Seattle for "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour

By
Published  November 12, 2024 1:30pm PST
Music and Concerts
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday that My Chemical Romance will be performing at T-Mobile Park in 2025.

The emo pop punk band will perform their first Puget Sound-area show since they were at the Tacoma Dome in October of 2022. 

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France.(Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

Their T-Mobile show will take place on July 11, 2025. This will be the first date of their "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour. 

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will be able to snag tickets at Mariners MCR page.

MCR's July show will mark the first time the band has played T-Mobile Park.

