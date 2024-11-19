Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Southwest Interior, Western Whatcom County, Seattle and vicinity
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Mason County

Wendy's nuggets preferred by WA fast food connoisseurs, study says

Published  November 19, 2024 2:12pm PST
Food and Drink
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Americans invented fast food more than half a century ago, and since then many have tried to claim status as the people's favorite. One study just looked into which one really takes the crown.

Nationally, it is no surprise that McDonald's takes the cake--or should we say nugget. The new betting.us study found them to be the number one choice for nuggets in the United States. But, what about in Washington specifically?

Residents in the Evergreen State had a different favorite. Yes, Wendy's tops the list for nugget choice in Washington. Our neighbor to the east, Idaho, is the only other western state to have the same result. 

While California, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado picked Chick-Fil-A, McDonald's reigned across the west, taking states like Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. 

The study asked more than 2,000 American adults, median age of 34, what their favorites were, but how often are they even eating the quick snacks?

"A near half of Americans (45%) enjoy nuggets about once a month, putting them in the dependable indulgence category rather than the eating them for full meals regularly one. Right behind the majority are the 35% of respondents who say they rarely eat nuggets, perhaps saving them for very special occasions or just preferring other fast-food options. And, yes, 2% of Americans eat them daily – a type of dedication we really don’t need to know more about," company researchers said.

Washington isn't alone, Wendy's is the favorite for eight other states:

  • Ohio
  • Michigan
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Rhode Island
  • New Hampshire
  • Maryland
  • Idaho

Unsurprisingly, Chick-Fil-A makes a splash in the cooking oil down south, taking 19 states across the country including: Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina.

KFC (Kentucky), Cookout (North Carolina), and Popeye's (Louisiana) only hit the top spot in one state each.

