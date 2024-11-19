Americans invented fast food more than half a century ago, and since then many have tried to claim status as the people's favorite. One study just looked into which one really takes the crown.

Nationally, it is no surprise that McDonald's takes the cake--or should we say nugget. The new betting.us study found them to be the number one choice for nuggets in the United States. But, what about in Washington specifically?

Residents in the Evergreen State had a different favorite. Yes, Wendy's tops the list for nugget choice in Washington. Our neighbor to the east, Idaho, is the only other western state to have the same result.

While California, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado picked Chick-Fil-A, McDonald's reigned across the west, taking states like Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The study asked more than 2,000 American adults, median age of 34, what their favorites were, but how often are they even eating the quick snacks?

"A near half of Americans (45%) enjoy nuggets about once a month, putting them in the dependable indulgence category rather than the eating them for full meals regularly one. Right behind the majority are the 35% of respondents who say they rarely eat nuggets, perhaps saving them for very special occasions or just preferring other fast-food options. And, yes, 2% of Americans eat them daily – a type of dedication we really don’t need to know more about," company researchers said.

Washington isn't alone, Wendy's is the favorite for eight other states:

Ohio

Michigan

New York

New Jersey

Rhode Island

New Hampshire

Maryland

Idaho

Unsurprisingly, Chick-Fil-A makes a splash in the cooking oil down south, taking 19 states across the country including: Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina.

KFC (Kentucky), Cookout (North Carolina), and Popeye's (Louisiana) only hit the top spot in one state each.

