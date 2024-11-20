'Chicken Scam Lady' arrested in Lakewood following recent scheme

Lakewood Police arrested Jasmine "Chicken Scam Lady" Willie Tuesday afternoon after learning of a possible location where she would be that afternoon.

Officers went to the location in Tacoma, where they conducted surveillance. At around 5 p.m., they saw Willie and her husband, and they were both taken into custody without incident.

Willie was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants, three of which were from Lakewood PD. In total, she had four felony warrants and 13 misdemeanor warrants.

Her husband, Omar Rashid, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant. Both were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Willie is known around Pierce and King counties for her retail theft and scamming behaviors.

According to court documents, she comes into businesses and claims she spoke to the manager about a refund, and demands the clerk give her money. Willie claims the refund is either because she was discriminated against and treated poorly because of her race, or because she made a large purchase of chicken or food for her church and the food was bad.

She often knows the manager's name and pretends to be on the phone with the manager.

Police say she has successfully stolen thousands of dollars by extorting businesses and convincing clerks that she is supposed to be paid.

Willie has been charged with multiple counts of theft and organized retail theft. She's being held on $200,000 bail.

That's a lot of chicken scratch, but if she does post bail, she will be transferred to the King County jail where she has a $50,000 warrant for her arrest.

