Tacoma drug trafficking suspect arrested, dozens of pounds of narcotics seized

Tacoma police last week arrested a man accused of selling narcotics along the Puyallup Avenue corridor, after an extensive investigation.

According to authorities, the suspect was identified as a "significant" drug distributor in Tacoma, running an operation selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine along the Puyallup Avenue corridor.

Detectives arrested the man on Nov. 14, and executed several search warrants on his property.

In all, police seized 25 pounds of fentanyl powder, 9,500 fentanyl pills, 2.3 pounds of meth, and one-third of a pound of crack — the total street value amounted to around $625,000.

Detectives also seized five firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

The suspect was arrested for four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

