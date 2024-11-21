Lightning strikes, destroys Hoquiam church steeple

A church steeple in Grays Harbor County was destroyed this week after a lightning strike.

The incident happened at the Saron Lutheran Church on 8th and M Street in Hoquiam.

Crews with Hoquiam fire, police and public works responded to the scene of a lightning strike and entered the church to check for issues.

(Hoquiam Fire Department)

The Hoqiuam Fire Department said the strike significantly damaged the church steeple. The strike also cut power to a building next door and broke a couple of windows.

Church staff quickly boarded up and are working to repair the building.

A major storm hit the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, battering the region with strong winds and rain. It caused widespread power outages and downed trees that killed at least two people. Falling trees struck homes and littered roadways in western Washington.

