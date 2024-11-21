Kent police investigate deadly shooting

Kent police detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot overnight, investigators said.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of light poles being down after a crash near 23000 Military Road South.

Investigators said as officers were responding, they were advised that someone may have been shot in the car before the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 2010 Lexus in the roadway and a driver in the car.

The driver, a 21-year-old SeaTac man, was the only occupant in the car. He had injuries to his head and neck and was non-responsive, police said.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving efforts on the man, but he died from injuries.

According to police, witnesses said the victim was waiting to turn northbound on Military Road South when the suspect ran up to his car, shot the passenger's side window multiple times and ran away.

After the victim turned, he hit multiple light poles.

There were no other victims and the suspect has not been identified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the homicide or has information about the suspect is asked to call the Kent Police Department's tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KDPTipLine@kentwa.gov.

