WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Washington governor-elect Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that he is creating a subcommittee in his transition team with the sole aim of fighting Project 2025, which they expect will be put into motion by the Trump Administration.

Ferguson's committee will be co-chaired by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates CEO Jennifer Allen and King County Councilmember Jorge L. Barón, who formerly served as executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project from 2008 to 2023.

"We are preparing in case President Trump attacks Washingtonians’ core freedoms," Governor-elect Ferguson said. "We will keep Washington moving forward no matter what happens at the federal level."

Project 2025 is the highly controversial political initiative put forward by the Heritage Foundation, with policy proposals for Donald Trump beginning his first days in office. Critics have called it authoritarian and Christian nationalistic, arguing the goal is to replace all federal employees with Trump loyalists, shutter federal agencies, cut federal programs, ban abortions, ban DEI programs, reverse LGBTQ+ protections, carry out mass deportations and more.

Supporters, however, view it as a dismantling and replacing of a bureaucratic, liberal government.

"I am honored to assist Governor-elect Ferguson in his transition into this new role and to co-chair this important subcommittee," said Barón. "As an immigrant and as the proud parent of a trans daughter, I am particularly grateful that the Governor-elect is committed to protecting all Washington state residents, and especially those communities at greatest risk of having their rights attacked by the incoming federal administration."

"This is a critical time in our nation as we look to the possibility of our communities being under attack from many different directions. I’m honored to serve on Governor-elect Ferguson’s transition team and to co-chair this subcommittee to support his leadership in our state and country in championing and safeguarding reproductive rights and all of the rights of Washingtonians," said Allen.

Ferguson's office says the subcommittee will put together policy priorities for the first 100 days in office. Specific policy proposals are still forthcoming.

