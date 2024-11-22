Brace for Downtown Seattle traffic for upcoming 3-year I-5 project

Drivers will have a few years of obstacles ahead of them in the downtown area starting in the spring of 2025.

WSDOT has announced their largest yet I-5 revival project. It will stretch from Yesler Way to the Northgate area.

The project will have active work zones for nine months each year from 2025-2027. However, work will pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup where Seattle is expected to receive 750,000 visitors.

I-5 revamp construction map

I-5 revival construction timeline

Summer 2024: Construction firm selected for work to install new concrete panels, pavement, expansion joints and deck paving.

Spring 2025-2027: Double-lane work zone through the heart of downtown for nine months.

Summer 2026: Work pause for FIFA World Cup games.

What drivers should expect

Sections of I-5 reduced to two lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge and south to Yesler Way.

Express lanes will support travel in the direction of the work zone

The active work zones will be down to one lane at a time. Opposing direction lanes will be fully open.

Generally, drivers on I-5 in the selected areas should "anticipate significant traffic back-ups when the double-lane work zone begins," according to WSDOT.

