Ferguson vows to minimize bureaucracy if elected WA governor

On the campaign trail trying to become Washington's next governor, Bob Ferguson has brought up public safety a lot. He says it’s a top priority, promising $100 million in the budget for salaries and bonuses to hire officers.

"I think that will help tremendously. I've heard from law enforcement officers all across the state to other jurisdictions across the country, we need more resources to attract law-enforcement," Ferguson said.

But many departments have tried bonuses and boosting pay, but Washington still has the fewest officers per capita. Some law enforcement officers say the memories of the defund movement and social climate makes them feel underappreciated, and it doesn’t help with recruitment overall.

"I think the reasons why we are last per capita is complex like any issue right," Ferguson said.

Ferguson says he would continue to use the experience he got as Attorney General and continue to work closely with law enforcement if elected governor. He says he would use the ‘bully pulpit’ to communicate about their issues.

But some critics say the public safety push is not reflective of his stance before the campaign when Ferguson voiced support of even decriminalizing drugs. He now says he’s changed his mind on that issue.

"The challenge is different, and we saw what happened in Oregon, right, things did not work out well there," Ferguson said.

When it comes to the issue of abortion, it has been a centerpiece for Ferguson’s campaign.

"I am proud to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood," Ferguson said.

When Roe v Wade was overturned, it handed over abortion rights to the power of the states.

In Washington, women can typically elect to have an abortion up until 24 weeks or 6 months.

FOX 13 Seattle asked Ferguson if he would be in favor of rewriting state law by loosening restrictions by going beyond the typical 24 months.

"I think our law is clear, and embedded and secure, firm reproductive freedoms for women in Washington in contrast to Reichert when he was in Congress he voted three times for a nationwide abortion ban," Ferguson said.

That same argument has played out repeatedly on TV ads on behalf of Ferguson, but the records show that Dave Reichert did not support a nationwide abortion ban, but did vote to restrict abortions at 20 weeks. He supported abortions beyond that point in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother. FOX 13 Seattle pointed out that it was not a ban, but Ferguson still pressed on with that same argument.

"What he did was he made abortions in Washington state illegal by his vote and at the same time criminalizing doctors, so it’s fair to say it’s a nationwide abortion," Ferguson said.

Related article

As Ferguson vies for the highest seat, he has strong endorsements, including Governor Jay Inslee.

It could be assumed that Ferguson would be in line with much of Inslee’s policies. But are there any differences?

"I am not looking backwards, and I appreciate the question, Governor Inslee and I are two very different people I have a clear record as AG standing up for consumers and taking on violent crime, so our campaign is about that message," Ferguson said.

When FOX 13 circled back to that question, Ferguson did give one example: the ferry system.

"It’s broken, it’s in crisis," Ferguson said.

Related article

The crisis plays out daily with long lines and wait times at ferry terminals with millions relying on the service every year.

The state’s plan is to electrify their fleet by 2040, and a couple of new hybrid electric deliveries are expected to arrive around 2028. It’s a long-term strategy with clean energy in mind but it lacks short term relief.

Ferguson agrees and says he would be in favor of putting more diesel ferries out there for short term relief. It’s a plan that Republicans have floated before.

Ferguson also says he is big on cutting out bureaucracy in government and one way he would do that is by making the head of the ferry system a cabinet position.

"I am going to make the person who runs our ferry system sit in my cabinet level meetings, they will be a part of my cabinet and they will report directly to me," Ferguson said.

As Attorney General, Ferguson expanded the office over his tenure, hiring hundreds of attorneys bringing the total to around 800 attorneys. They filed more than 800 lawsuits recovering billions of dollars for the state. His office has won the vast majority of the consumer protection and anti-trust lawsuits.

If elected governor, Ferguson says it’s not about making government larger or smaller but smarter to work for the people. He is proud of his winning record as AG and that record he hopes to take to the highest and most powerful position in Washington.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Police release new info of suspect behind OR, WA ballot box fires

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

Pentagon audit says Boeing cleaned up on Air Force parts, including soap dispensers marked up 8,000%

Crews knock down massive storage fire in Fife, WA

WA child rape suspect on the run for 2 years arrested

Feds, WA authorities bust fentanyl ring based in Seattle's U District

Caught on camera: Thieves steal food truck from behind Masonic Lodge in Parkland

Bryan Kohberger defense eyes death penalty fine print in Idaho student murders

2 men accused of setting man on fire at Olympia encampment, killing him

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.