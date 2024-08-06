Understaffed WA ferries rely on overtime to stay afloat, union says

Frustrated Washington State Ferry engineers are stepping out of the boiler room and into the spotlight to raise concerns about an alleged staffing crisis below deck.

During a press conference Tuesday morning at Seattle’s Coleman Dock, workers shared they are putting in serious overtime: upwards of 100 extra hours per month in order to keep the dwindling fleet running.

The union representing these marine engineers and oilers says the diminished workforce is the cause of at least half of all canceled sailings.

Roland Rexha, Secretary-Treasurer of the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association (M.E.B.A.), described the situation as dire.

"We’re here to talk about a ferry system that’s in crisis right now," Rexha said. He emphasized the essential yet overlooked role of marine engineers, referring to them as the "unknown group of people that have been living in the basements, in the bowels of the vessels they serve on every day."

Union representatives contend not just anyone can repair, propel and direct these boats. These positions are Coast Guard mandated.

They say it’s a niche industry of specialized workers. To become a marine engineer you need a college degree and years of experience on the water.

Brandi Bennett, the chief engineer of the Tilikum, an inter-island vessel for the San Juan Islands route, echoed the concerns about the staffing crisis.

"We’re at a breaking point," Bennett said. "The service is relying completely on overtime right now to keep the boats running, and we all want to keep the boats running for you, but there’s a certain point where we can’t, we can’t work anymore."

Eric Winge, Washington State Ferries representative for M.E.B.A., underscored the hidden nature of the problem.

"They’re not visible to the ferry-riding public most of the time, but they’re essential to our ferry workforce," Winge said. He pointed to long-standing issues within the system, citing "decades of underinvestment and poor management decisions by state administrators" as key factors contributing to the crisis.

Each vessel requires between 3-4 of these engineers. The shortage is reportedly so severe that if a single engineer calls out sick, the ferry is likely to remain docked due to a lack of crew.

Winge also highlighted the strain on workers, stating, "Washington State Ferries over-relies on overtime. Engine room staff are often called on to work backshifts, often sleeping in their cars and at the docks."

There are also concerns over a severe pay gap between above deck and below deck employees. Specialists on the bridge (masters, mates and pilots) can allegedly earn up to 25% more than the top dogs down in the engine room.

Bennett added that the burden on engineers is growing heavier, with no relief in sight. The union contends that wages for marine engineers have not kept pace with the rising cost of living in the Puget Sound area, leading to "short staffing, burnout, and high turnover," according to Winge.

They argue workers with these same skillsets can make far more in the private sector, perhaps double, even triple of what the state is offering.

The Washington State Ferry Office of Financial Management is responsible for negotiating contracts with unions. They would not address specifics but offered the following statement:

"Bargaining is currently ongoing with the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) union, along with approximately 30 other groups of represented state workers. Because bargaining is ongoing, we are not able to comment on specifics, but we continue to have confidence in the bargaining process and that we will come to a successful resolution with the parties."

