WA ferry workers face escalating ‘abuse’ from angry riders

On Wednesday morning, authorities were called to handle an irate passenger aboard a ferry sailing on the Bainbridge route.

This incident comes on the heels of an apology from Washington State Ferries leadership to ferry workers following a surge in "abuse" from angry passengers, as tensions on routes across Puget Sound escalate. A memo penned by Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey acknowledged the hardships endured by frontline workers.

Intensifying frustrations

Anthony Gouch, a supervisor at the Fauntleroy Terminal, described the escalating hostility.

"A lot of cursing and yelling," said Gouch. "It’s just been getting tense. People are taking out their frustration on frontline workers. They’re just out here doing the best they can, trying to make a paycheck."

Rebecca Babik, another Fauntleroy Terminal supervisor, shared similar sentiments. "In some ways, for sure, it’s gotten to be the worst that I’ve seen," she said. "Oftentimes, that same person is saying, 'I know it’s not your fault,' but they just can’t help it."

Staffing struggles and passenger misunderstandings

Shane Gilbertson, a passenger fare seller, says sitting behind the plexiglass of the ticket booth he gets a lot of complaints.

"It’s a different summer than last summer. I feel like it’s busier, it’s warmer," said Gilbertson. "That’s where a lot of the people come in when they have frustrations. I’m the first person they ask questions to. 'Why didn’t I get on that boat? Why is the boat late? When’s the next boat?'"

Gilbertson, who has worked at the terminal for six years, emphasized the public's misunderstanding of ferry operations.

"A lot of people don’t understand how we load the dock. Or they always think that we’re favoring a certain destination when we’re not," said Gilbertson.

Living in Port Orchard and commuting via the Southworth route, Gilbertson empathizes with the passengers' frustrations. "I understand people’s frustration. They’ve been working all day. They want to get home. It’s hot, they’re tired. They feel like they’ve been cut."

Response to the memo and repercussions

"I think more people who work here are bringing it to the attention more, and they’re letting the supervisors know," said Gilbertson.

Despite the challenges, not all passengers exhibit hostile behavior. However, the incidents of abuse have significant repercussions as a staffing shortage persists. "We can bring people into the terminals, but of course, if they’re getting all this verbal abuse, if the job is tough, retention turns into an issue," Babik noted.

She urged passengers to consider the humanity of ferry workers: "Before you blurt something out, maybe just think about this person’s an actual person."

