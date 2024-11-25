Puget Sound Energy announces updated power restoration times

Saturday was supposed to be the day thousands of people who were still in the dark from Tuesday’s bomb cyclone were expecting to have their power restored.

Then Puget Sound Energy (PSE) made an update: some homes would have to go without power for two more days.

"We’re really looking forward to Monday, come 10 a.m.," said Karyn Ellis. "Our date for energy keeps getting pushed back. We’re excited for a warm house, using warm water, internet, the tv."

As of Sunday, at 6 p.m. PSE said more than 90% of customers had power restored.

"I have faith in them," said Amy Thielmann, talking about PSE’s promise. "I see crews working around the clock."

But it’s unclear if Amy’s Issaquah neighborhood of Sycamore will have power on Monday.

PSE said customers in both South and North King County will see another delay in power restoration.

"Work has been much slower because of the number of fallen trees, broken poles, downed wire and damaged equipment resulting from the hurricane-force winds of this storm," said the Utility in an update to customers. "Each one of these restoration jobs is complex and requires multiple resources to fix. We have more than 150 crews and 70 tree crews working in the field, and our teams will not stop working until everyone has service."

The follower are new power restoration timelines:

500 customers in South King County (Renton Highlands, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, Hobart and Ravensdale) will see their estimated restored time moved to Monday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.

"Small groups" of customers in North King County (Pine Lake, Klahanie and Sahalee), Mercer Island, and various neighborhoods within Bellevue) will see their estimated restored time moved to Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

The utility company didn’t give specific areas or neighborhoods that will be impacted.

"We know this is disappointing as you’ve been making plans based on our estimates," the utility said. "We have been pushing to meet the estimates we provided earlier, and now that we know we have different expectations, we are giving customers as early notice about this change as we can."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Teen who shot Tacoma detective sentenced to more than 15 years

Man sentenced for gunning down teen on Puyallup basketball court

Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

What is Glicked? What to know about this year's Barbenheimer

Trump Stimulus Checks: Will they be issued, and could you receive one?

ChatGPT outperformed doctors in diagnostic accuracy, study reveals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.