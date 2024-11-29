King County activates severe weather response protocols

King County has activated its Tier 2 severe weather response protocols. According to a release, the protocols take into consideration apparent temperature conditions, also known as the Heat Index, along with low temperatures, which together can predict increased life-threatening conditions.

Because King County, or part of the county, is expected to experience daily low temperatures of 35 degrees or below for three consecutive days, the county activated the response protocols Thursday. The protocols will remain in place through Sunday, Dec. 1, and will wind down the morning of Monday, Dec. 2. As part of the response, the county opened severe weather shelters and is supporting food distribution to temporary shelter sites.

At the Bread of Life Mission, Thanksgiving meals were served Thursday. Kim Cook, president and CEO, told FOX 13 Seattle that the shelter has 40 emergency beds. Normally, guests must leave in the morning, but because of the severe weather activation, they will be allowed to stay all weekend, receiving meals and a warm, safe place to stay.

"It is so important to take care of people when it’s cold outside, if they were my kids I would hope that somebody would help them until they can get clean and sober and get their life together again, we just want to keep people alive and give them dignity in the process of that," Cook said.

At the Salvation Army Sodo shelter on Sixth Avenue, guests will also be treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday night. The shelter will operate as a severe weather shelter through Sunday, Dec. 1.

The shelter accommodates 35 guests, who must be 18 or older, regardless of gender. It operates from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and provides dinner and a light breakfast.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Winter storm could impact Thanksgiving travel

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after semi-truck crash in Tacoma

Popular California-based chain Mountain Mike's Pizza to open in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.