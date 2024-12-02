Driver arrested after DUI crash on I-5 near Milton, WA

A driver was arrested after a deadly crash late Sunday night on I-5 near Milton.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near the Pierce and King County line before midnight.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Ford Mustang crashed into the back of a Toyota Camry, which caused both vehicles to spin out.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Indiana, of the Camry that was hit died at the scene. There was no one else in the car.

Troopers said the driver, a 26-year-old man, in the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

There were two passengers in the Mustang. One person was taken to the hospital and the other person was not hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

