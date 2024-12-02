Tacoma firefighter union fears budget cuts will be dangerous, costly to city

Tacoma fire officials warn that your family and wallet could be at risk if the city doesn’t find millions for the department’s budget.

Starting next month, the department is slated to lose 16 positions that helped keep low-staffed stations operating.

These positions were a part of the rover program. These firefighter-rovers would act as fill-ins at stations where staff were on leave.

The money to fund the program came from dollars the city took from the EMS budget. City officials say this was supposed to be a temporary fix until a permanent source of funding could be found.

However, the city is currently facing a $24 million deficit in its total budget.

"We can’t afford any cuts. None of our citizens are getting the level of services they need. So, you take away one of the resources, then how is that going to impact the system as a whole," said Allyson Hinzman.

Hinzman is a Tacoma firefighter. She is also the union president.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle if the budget moves forward without the rover positions funded, it could lead to dangerous decisions for the community.

"We’re shutting down rigs. We’re shutting down stations to save money for the city," she said.

Hinzman said the average response time for calls in Tacoma is 10 minutes.

"Which is horrible. Just so you know, brain death happens at ten minutes," she said.

Hinzman tells FOX 13 Seattle if the department loses the budget for the rover program, response times are expected to increase. This could also impact home insurance rates.

City officials say no firefighters would lose their jobs with the current budget, and only be reallocated.

City officials also tell FOX 13 Seattle, when looking at the fire department’s total budget, they are receiving $13 million dollars more this cycle.

The debate goes to the city council on Tuesday night, with a decision expected by December 10.

If the budget for the rover positions is eliminated, Hinzman said the change will go into effect at the start of the new year.

