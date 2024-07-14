Pallets of countertop materials burn in fire at Tacoma business

Fire crews were busy from the crack of dawn Sunday morning. Another massive response happened nearby the railway in Tacoma, prompting dozens of firefighters to the area.

This is the second major fire Tacoma firefighters have battled Sunday. The first being the vacant structure on Dock Street and the second at a local business just around a mile away.

The first call to 911 for this fire came in at about 8 a.m. and triggered a massive response from Tacoma Fire Department.

This brought about a dozen emergency vehicles to the area – several engines and ladders. Tacoma Police also responded to help with traffic.

The battalion chief for Tacoma Fire told FOX 13, the bulk of the flames were in the materials yard next to the LD Kitchen and Bath store. This business is located on Puyallup Avenue East.

There were several pallets of kitchen countertop materials that caught fire and then spread to a box truck parked in the yard.

The battalion chief said the fire spread about a hundred yards. It did affect a small part of the store and the railway nearby.

"Big pallets of marble and stuff, so all of that is sitting on the burning remnants and we're having a hard time accessing a lot of it to get the final extinguishment," said Batt. Chief Darren Brassard with Tacoma Fire Department.

FOX 13 spoke with one of the business owners Sunday morning who said the materials in those pallets are all quartz and granite.

They say their business has been in Tacoma for more than ten years.

The battalion chief for Tacoma Fire told FOX 13, there are fortunately no injuries to report. What caused this fire is still under investigation.

