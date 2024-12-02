Shed fire turns deadly in Lynnwood, WA

A man in his 20s is dead following a Monday morning fire in Snohomish County.

Initial reports were for a house fire. However, when South County Fire arrived on scene in Larch Way, Lynnwood, they found a shed in flames.

The shed was reportedly being used as a residence by the victim. Firefighters were able to put out the flames in just about five minutes, however it was too late and they found the body of the young man inside.

The fire crew reports that there were no other injuries in the blaze just after 8 a.m. on December 2.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Driver arrested after DUI crash on I-5 near Milton, WA

Spotify Wrapped 2024: When can users expect their end-of-year recap?

Biden pardons son Hunter’s gun, tax charges

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees lights up in Tacoma

When does winter really start? It depends on who you ask

WA teen's cold case murder solved 36 years later through DNA tech

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.

Get more from FOX News.