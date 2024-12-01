2 injured, 1 trapped, in rollover crash in Everett, WA

article

Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning in a rollover crash in Everett.

A woman in her 20s was trapped in the car and had to be extricated from the crash site in the area of 25th and Walnut Street.

Additionally, a man in his 20s was able to escape his vehicle on his own, responding personnel with the Everett Fire Department say.

Both were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

"As we approach the holiday season and throughout the year, we want to remind our community of the importance of safe driving practices. Please slow down, follow posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive while impaired. Remember that getting into a collision will only delay or prevent your arrival, not bring you to your destination any sooner," read a Facebook post by EFD.

