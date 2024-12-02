King County hits $11 million in storm damage, eligible for federal aid
KING COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of the devastating bomb cyclone, King County has surpassed the $10.7 million damage threshold for government and public benefit organizations, with the total now reaching $11 million and counting. This allows the county to request the state to begin the process of applying for federal disaster assistance.
According to King County Emergency Management, the storm's impact on residents has been severe, with nearly 1,700 damage reports filed and close to 250 homes suffering major or catastrophic damage. In response, the county has asked the state to conduct a formal damage assessment for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.
The county has also requested that the state recommend Governor Jay Inslee apply for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The devastating bomb cyclone ripped through King County communities back on November 19.
King County Emergency Management tells FOX 13 they shared the roughly $11 million dollar damage assessment with the state of Washington’s Emergency Management Division back on Wednesday, November 27.
No press release was shared because King County Emergency Management is still collecting information as more damages are likely to come in.
