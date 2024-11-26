Bomb cyclone aftermath: Repairs bogged down by generator fires, downed trees

Nearly a week after a bomb cyclone brought hurricane-force winds to the Pacific Northwest, the scale of destruction in communities like Mirrormont outside of Issaquah is becoming clear. Eastside Fire and Rescue reports receiving more than 250 calls for downed trees and an additional 70 calls related to fires and carbon monoxide concerns linked to generator use.

"This is a natural disaster right here," said Karen Rudolph, a Mirrormont resident who has been without power for six days. "Every single person that lives in Mirrormont probably has at least five loads of debris to haul. If they don’t have a truck, how are they going to move all this stuff?"

The storm toppled power lines, snapped trees, and blocked roads. Residents have been relying on county-provided dumpsters for cleanup, but concerns are growing about whether local dumps can handle the volume of debris.

Eastside Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Chief of Special Operations, Doug McDonald, called the damage "catastrophic."

"Bordering on what we call 80 miles per hour, it’s a class 1 hurricane," McDonald said. "Honestly, this is the top two [worst events] of my career. Seeing the devastation down in Issaquah, Sammamish, and Mercer Island—it’s a career call for us."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Eastside Fire & Rescue)

McDonald said the department has been stretched thin, responding to generator-related fires and carbon monoxide poisoning calls in addition to storm-related emergencies. Each generator fire requires up to nine firefighters, diverting resources from other critical needs.

"At times, we had multiple fires going on at the same time, which impacted the region," McDonald said.

King County has issued an emergency proclamation to help fund overtime crews and waive fees at transfer stations. According to Brendan McCluskey, the county’s Emergency Management Director, the focus has been on clearing critical roadways and coordinating with utility companies.

"Debris management is going to be the huge thing here, with the windstorm knocking down trees, leaves, and branches and taking down power lines," McCluskey said.

Two King County Councilmembers have proposed legislation to assist residents with out-of-pocket cleanup costs, including tree removal, generator fuel, and hotel stays.

Bucket trucks have been working overtime to restore power, but tarps on roofs and signs advertising tree removal services remain a common sight in Mirrormont. There are worries about the cost of cleanup and the potential for price gouging.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Inslee issues statement, skips trip to storm-ravaged WA communities

Here are the times to avoid traveling in WA for Thanksgiving

Eviction looms for WA Nooksack families amid sovereignty dispute

Semi-truck catches fire near gas station pumps in Monroe, WA

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Here's how to thaw, cook a Thanksgiving turkey

WA State Patrol: 4 patrol cars struck by drunk drivers in 4 hours

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.