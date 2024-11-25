Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you’re preparing a turkey, knowing how to thaw and cook it safely is essential.

The USDA provides clear guidelines to ensure your holiday centerpiece is not only delicious, but also safe to eat.

Keep reading for everything to know about preparing and cooking a turkey.

Safe thawing methods

Proper thawing prevents foodborne illnesses by keeping your turkey out of the "danger zone" — temperatures between 40 degrees Farenheit and 140 degrees Farenheit where bacteria can grow.

Refrigerator thawing

Plan ahead: Allow 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees Farenheit or below.

Example times: 4 to 12 pounds, 1 to 3 days; 16 to 20 pounds, 4 to 5 days

Thawed turkey can stay in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days before cooking.

Cold water thawing

Quick thawing: Allow 30 minutes per pound.

Steps: Keep the turkey in a leak-proof plastic bag to prevent contamination. Submerge in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes.

Example times: 4 to 12 pounds, 2 to 6 hours; 20 to 24 pounds, 10 to 12 hours

Cook immediately after thawing.

Microwave thawing

Check your microwave's manual for size and timing. Plan to cook the turkey immediately after thawing, as parts may begin to cook during defrosting.

Cooked turkey in roasting pan with meat thermometer during the preparation of a traditional American Thanksgiving holiday meal. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Cooking your turkey

Once thawed, cooking the turkey properly ensures it's safe to eat.

Oven temperature: Set to at least 325 degrees Farenheit.

Use a food thermometer: The turkey is safe when the thickest part of the breast, innermost thigh, and wing reach 165 degrees Farenheit.

Stuffing safety: Cooking stuffing inside the turkey is not recommended for even cooking. If stuffed, ensure the stuffing reaches 165 degrees Farenheit.

Roasting times (325 degrees Fahrenheit oven)

Unstuffed turkey: 12 to 14 pounds, 3 to 3¾ hours; 20 to 24 pounds, 4½ to 5 hours.

Stuffed turkey: 12 to 14 pounds, 3½ to 4 hours; 20 to 24 pounds, 4¾ to 5¼ hours.

Storing, reheating leftovers

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of cooking.

Use turkey and gravy within 3 to 4 days if refrigerated, or freeze for up to six months for the best quality.

Reheat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Farenheit.

For more turkey preparation tips, visit USDA.gov or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.

