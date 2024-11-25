Inslee issues statement, skips trip to storm-ravaged WA communities

As western Washington communities grapple with the devastating aftermath of Tuesday’s bomb cyclone, Governor Jay Inslee has not visited impacted areas and currently has no plans to do so.

When asked by FOX 13 Seattle why the governor has yet to tour storm-ravaged areas, a spokesperson said, "Right now we don’t want to get in the way of the recovery work being done, so no plans yet."

Instead, Inslee issued a written statement two days after the storm, offering condolences to families of the deceased and expressing appreciation for utility crews working tirelessly to restore power.

"Trudi and I are thinking about the Washingtonians impacted by this week’s cyclone storm," Inslee wrote. "State agencies are closely monitoring the storm’s impacts. It may be weeks before we can determine the full impact in terms of dollars. Once local governments are able to assess damages, we’ll know whether we will be able to seek federal assistance."

Frustration mounts in hard-hit communities

In areas like Mirrormont, where residents remain trapped due to fallen trees and downed power lines, the absence of state and local leadership has sparked frustration.

State officials say no counties or cities have yet requested additional aid from the state, which limits the governor’s ability to take further action. However, community members are calling for increased support, including a push for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

The storm left tens of thousands without power and caused widespread damage, marking one of the most severe weather events in recent memory for the region.

As recovery continues, residents await a stronger presence from leadership, urging action to help address the storm’s lasting impact.

