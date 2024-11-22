Portions of Redmond remain dark following Tuesday’s bomb cyclone

As the number of people without power continues to lower in western Washington, there are still residents spending Friday night in the dark.

"It’s been a rough three days," said Aaron Jokela. "We’re hoping power comes on sooner than Saturday, but we’ll see."

Jokela lives near Anderson Park. He told FOX 13 he remembers watching the storm roll in.

"We’re on the sixth floor. You could feel the whole thing kind of shake and the windows were flexing," he said. "We were wondering if the power was going to go out. You could see transformers blowing and the flashes of lights on the horizon."

Road crews working 24 hours to clear storm damage which wipes out power to thousands.

Earlier this week, Mayor Angela Birney signed a proclamation of local emergency for Redmond due to the damaging winds that caused power outages and road closures.

In a statement, the city said at the height of the outages thousands of residents were without power and several roads remain closed as a result of downed trees and powerlines.

"Puget Sound Energy (PSE), is working to restore power and has prioritized transmission lines and substations powering critical infrastructure, including hospitals, and supporting public safety. Redmond crews planned for 24-hour operations to clear debris from roads, ensure that pump stations would run on generator power, and respond to individual emergencies," a spokesperson said.

Road crews working 24 hours to clear storm damage which wipes out power to thousands.

Since Tuesday, crews have been working overnight.

FOX 13 caught up with a private contractor working to restore power in downtown Redmond.

"Pedestrians keep coming up to us always wanting to know when the power is coming back on," said lineman Troy Smith. "We can’t give them an answer. We see the damage to their homes, and we feel bad, but we’re here to do a job. The work has been non-stop."

PSE anticipates full power restoration by Saturday afternoon.

Related article

"We’re hoping they stick to that," said Redmond resident Dee. "I want light and a hot shower."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

'We are so lucky,' WA families adopt loved ones on National Adoption Day

Brace for Downtown Seattle traffic for upcoming 3-year I-5 project

PSE works to restore power to 90k+ residents after WA storms

How to watch Washington State University vs. Oregon State University

Issaquah School District to make reopening decision by Sunday evening

Bellevue to collect up to 192 gallons of extra yard debris after storm

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.