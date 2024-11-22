Bellevue to collect up to 192 gallons of extra yard debris after storm

The city of Bellevue announced Friday that residents can put their extra yard debris on the curb, and Republic Services will collect up to 192 gallons of debris at no additional cost.

This comes after a "bomb cyclone" windstorm battered the area, causing many trees to fall, cutting power to thousands, and scattering leaves and branches across neighborhoods.

Those living in Bellevue can leave plant and yard waste at the curb on collection day.

Republic Services, Bellevue's waste collection service, will collect:

Leaves and branches under four inches in diameter and four feet in length.

Bundles no larger than two feet in diameter and four feet in length, no more than 55 pounds

Debris in personal cans labeled "Yard Debris"

Debris in paper yard bags

However, some areas may not be accessible for waste collection due to downed trees and power lines. Bellevue advises residents check Republic Service's website for updates, or call 425-452-4762 if your regular collection was not picked up.

And for those that had any food go bad in the fridge/freezer, dispose of it in the designated green container. Plastic bags are not acceptable in the compost bin, but loose paper or compostable bags are.

Additionally, the city of Newcastle will collect tree debris at community drop off sites on Saturday. It's happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windtree (corner of SE 91st St. and 121st Ave. SE) and Hazelwood Elementary (7100 116th Ave. SE).

