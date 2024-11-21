Bellevue woman injured by falling tree, roof collapse speaks on close call

A Bellevue woman is recovering after a tree smashed into her home during Tuesday's bomb cyclone.

Piengporn Weaver says she was trying to complete bead artwork in her dining room when a tree fell onto her roof, causing it to collapse.

"[It was] very loud. Boom! Just like that," said Weaver.

The impact was so fast and shocking, Weaver says it knocked her out of her chair.

"Oh god, I shake like crazy," said Weaver.

Weaver was injured but survived with minor cuts and bruises.

"The debris scattered and hit my head and hit my nose," said Weaver.

She says her son came to the rescue and pulled her to another section of her home.

Weaver says she's lived in Bellevue for decades, and while she was ready for earthquakes, she never expected a bomb cyclone.

"You didn't prepare for anything like that," said Weaver.

