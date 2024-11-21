WA homeowners prepare for frustrating insurance claims after storm

After high winds tore through the region on Tuesday, families in Issaquah are left grappling with the aftermath, with many turning to crowdfunding to cover costs that insurance won’t.

At one May Valley home, three massive trees—a pair of Douglas firs and an alder—crashed down on the roof. While insurance claims are underway, homeowners are finding coverage isn’t as straightforward as they hoped.

"They said they’ll only cover two trees," one homeowner explained. "What made you pick two trees?"

The damage isn’t isolated to Issaquah. Across the region, storm victims are reaching out for help through GoFundMe.

One Maple Valley couple is recovering after a falling tree split their home in half. Another family’s house was destroyed by a generator fire sparked in the aftermath of the storm. Their fundraising page states, "This is a huge financial loss. As of right now, it looks like insurance will only cover some of the costs."

Aaron VanTuyl, a spokesperson for the Washington State Insurance Commissioner’s Office, says homeowners need to carefully consider whether to file claims for storm damage. In some cases, it might make more sense to pay for minor repairs out of pocket to avoid potential premium increases.

"If your claim isn’t that large and it’s not going to be that big of a lift on your part to just pay for it out of pocket, sometimes it’s not worth it and in your best interest to do that," VanTuyl said.

VanTuyl warns that denied claims could also lead to increased premiums down the road.

The Insurance Commissioner’s Office reminds homeowners that insurance companies have at least 10 days to respond to claims. While the volume of claims may delay responses and payouts, homeowners should file within 60 days to ensure their cases are accepted.

