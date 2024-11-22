PSE works to restore power to 167K residents after WA storms

Crews are working around the clock to restore electricity to thousands of Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers after a bomb cyclone caused widespread outages on Tuesday night.

As of 7:50 a.m. on Friday morning, PSE reported 1,235 active outages, leaving 167,161 customers without power.

"For customers needing support, please check with your local government or call 211 to find warming shelters and other resources." - Puget Sound Energy via X (Photo: PSE Thursday, Nov. 21)

A second windstorm is expected Friday, potentially causing additional outages. Prepare by securing outdoor items, assembling emergency kits and staying informed.

PSE Friday, Nov. 22 update

In a letter to its customers, PSE acknowledged the frustration felt by those without power and provided an update on their progress, which reads in part:

"To our customers without power: we know you are frustrated. The limited information we have been able to provide on-line, and the fact that you do not yet see our crews working in your neighborhood, is causing you to wonder what is happening.

This system was so strong that it was comparable to a hurricane and did unprecedented damage to our high-voltage transmission system – the poles and wires that carry electricity from where it is produced to the communities we serve. Without fixing those lines first, we cannot get power back into many neighborhoods. Much of this work takes place in hard to reach, remote parts of western Washington."

Here are some key bullet-point updates from PSE's full letter:

143 line crews are working around the clock, 3.5x more than usual

Crews from WA, OR, ID and B.C. are assisting

PSE has 70 tree-cutting crews working alongside line crews

PSE is prioritizing critical community assets like schools and hospitals

PSE is planning to have the majority of customers back online by Saturday afternoon

34 out of 49 substations have been restored

Each substation serves about 5,000 customers each

Overnight, power was restored to about 5,300 customers per hour

60 schools and 315,000 customers had power restored Thursday

An Puget Sound Energy worker repairs a power line after the bomb cyclone hit western Wash., on Nov. 21, 2024. (Puget Sound Energy)

PSE says they will have two info resource hubs for customers without electricity to get basic support, including cell phone charging stations, Wi-Fi, water, coffee and snacks.

Here are the info resource hubs open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday:

Maple Valley Fred Meyer located at Maple Valley Town Square

26520 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley

Kent Fred Meyer

10201 SE 240th St, Kent

PSE staff will also be at two warming centers in Issaquah:

Warming Shelter - Issaquah Senior Center

75 NE Creek Way, Issaquah, WA 98027

PSE is asking anyone who needs shelter or a warm place to stay to dial 211. That number will help people find nearby warming centers and community support.

