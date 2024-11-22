Jordan Eberle to miss three months following pelvic surgery for Seattle Kraken

article

The Seattle Kraken announced that captain Jordan Eberle will be out at least three months after successful surgery on a pelvic injury sustained last week against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eberle, 34, was injured by a hard collision into the boards after getting tied up with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. Eberle slammed back first into the wall and was immediately in distress as he remained down on the ice and required help to get to the locker room.

Eberle was seen on crutches after Seattle's win over the New York Islanders on Saturday as he was speaking to former teammates from his time with the Islanders.

The absence will be the longest of Eberle's career because of an injury. He's played in at least 69 games in every full season of his career with only a lockout and COVID-19 shortened seasons keeping him under 60 games played.

Eberle got off to the best goal-scoring start to a season in his career with six goals in eight goals after being named just the second team captain in team history at the start of the year. He has 11 points in 17 games played for the Kraken this season.

A move of Eberle to long-term injured reserve would not be a surprise sometime in the future. It's not currently needed with defenseman Vince Dunn already on long-term injured reserve, but when he's ready to re-join the roster the Kraken will need to make room for Dunn's salary to re-join the roster. Eberle being on LTIR would also free up $4.75 million in cap space from his contract, which could potentially allow the team to make an addition to offset Eberle's absence.

