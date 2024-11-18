PWHL set to play at Climate Pledge Arena in January

article

The Professional Women’s Hockey League announced on Monday they will play a game at Climate Pledge Arena as part of a nine-city tour during the league's second season.

The six-team PWHL will bring the Montreal Victoire and the Boston Fleet to play in Seattle at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5.

Montreal is led by Marie-Philip Poulin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time IIHF World Champion for Team Canada. Meanwhile, Hilary Knight – a 2018 Olympic gold medalist and nine-time IIHF World Champion – leads the Fleet.

Poulin and Knight have both played in Climate Pledge Arena before. Each represented their respective countries in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series that played in Seattle in November 2022. Knight scored a pair of goals to lead the USA to a 4-2 victory in that contest, while Poulin also scored for Canada. That game set a record as the largest crowd to watch a women's national hockey game in the United States with 14,551 fans in attendance,

"Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience," PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer said in a statement. "When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion."

The PWHL launched last year with six teams in Montreal, Boston, Toronto, New York, Ottawa and Minnesota.

In addition to Seattle, the PWHL will also be taking games to Vancouver, B.C., Denver, Detroit, Buffalo, St. Louis, Raleigh, Quebec City, and one more site still to be announced.

Tickets will be available starting with a pre-sale on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 pm PT, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

