Four goals in 2nd period carry Seattle Kraken to 5-2 win over Blue Jackets

The Seattle Kraken scored four goals in the second period to overcome a shaky start in a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Brandon Tanev followed up a two-goal effort against Vegas on Friday with another goal against Columbus, and Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season on an empty net. Joey Daccord recorded a season-high 38 saves for the Kraken in the victory.

The Kraken were completely caved in during the opening period as Columbus had Seattle on its heels. It took eight minutes before the Kraken managed their first shot on net as the Blue Jackets lived in Seattle's defensive zone.

The Blue Jackets had seven shot attempts in the first two minutes with five shots on goal, and a Jack Johnson chance with Daccord down and out that clanged off the crossbar on what easily could have been the opening goal.

Instead, Columbus broke through just shy of 14 minutes into the game. A Zach Aston-Reese shot attempt bounced off bodies and into the crease, where Sean Kuraly was there to clean up the loose puck for a 1-0 Blue Jackets lead.

Just 32 seconds later, it was a 2-0 Columbus lead. Kuraly bumped Josh Mahura off the puck at the boards to win control of the puck before spinning to fire a centering pass toward the net. Aston-Reese perfectly directed the puck over Daccord's left shoulder into the net for a two-goal advantage.

Dan Byslma quickly called timeout to try to blunt the Blue Jackets' momentum and get his team into the game.

Columbus finished the period with an 18-6 edge in shots on net as they couldn't generate any momentum in the period.

But that quickly changed after the intermission.

Tye Kartye scored with a backhand finish through goaltender Elvis Merzlikins just shy of three minutes into the second to get Seattle on the board.

Fresh off a two-goal performance against Vegas on Friday, Brandon Tanev delivered again to pull the Kraken level. An errant pass around the boards from Ivan Provorov sparked a two-on-one break chance for Tanev and Yanni Gourde. Tanev delayed his shot around a sprawled out Damon Severson and beat Merzlikins.

Columbus continued to self-destruct as Seattle took full control. Kevin Lebanc was called for roughing Jared McCann immediately after Tanev's goal to give the Kraken a power play chance. It took just six seconds for Jordan Eberle to find Eeli Tolvanen open at the back of the net for a 3-2 Seattle lead.

Another two-on-one rush chance for Seattle led to another goal and a 4-2 lead. Will Borgen and Oliver Bjorkstrand sprung on a rush against Provorov with Borgen snapping a wrist shot by the stick-side of Merzlikins for his first goal of the season.

Ten different players recorded a point for Seattle in the victory.

