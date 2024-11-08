McCann scores in OT as Kraken beat Golden Knights 4-3

Jared McCann scored 29 seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night.

Brandon Tanev had two goals and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored as the Kraken snapped a four-gam losing streak. Joey Daccord stopped 21 shots.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas. Jack Eichel had three assists and Adin Hill finished with 28 saves.

Pietrangelo scored with 1:22 left in the third period to tie the score 3-3.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Eichel has the team lead with 22 points, including 18 assists.

Kraken: McCann helped Seattle improve to 3-1 in overtime this season.

Key moment

With the Kraken trailing 2-0 late in the first period, Tanev intercepted a Vegas pass at the blue line and raced to the other end on a breakaway, putting the shot past Hill for his first goal and starting Seattle's comeback.

Key stat

It was Tanev's first multigoal game since March 21, 2023, against Dallas. Tanev came into the game with just one goal this season, and had not scored in the past 10 games.

Up Next

The Golden Knights host Carolina on Monday, and Seattle hosts Columbus on Tuesday.

