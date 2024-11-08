The Seattle Kraken reacquired Daniel Sprong on Friday in a trade with their cross-border rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, sending future considerations back in return for the well-traveled forward.

Sprong, 27, had just three points and averaged under 12 minutes of ice time in nine games with Vancouver. He spent the end of the 2021-22 season and all of '22-23 with Seattle before playing last year with Detroit.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) is congratulated by Daniel Sprong, center, and Carson Soucy (7) after defeating the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Kraken are looking for an offensive spark after losing nine of their first 14 games. Sprong had his best NHL season with them, setting career highs with 21 goals and 46 points and matching his best assist total with 25.

Sprong has also previously suited up for Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Washington since making his debut in the league in 2015. He has 165 points in 366 regular-season and playoff games.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seahawks expected Cody White’s strong debut after practice squad call-up

How to watch University of Washington Huskies vs. Penn State

How to watch WSU Cougars football vs. Utah State

Offensive line failings sinking Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, utility man Dylan Moore win Gold Gloves

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 26-20 loss to Rams in overtime

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.