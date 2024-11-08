How to watch University of Washington Huskies vs. Penn State

The University of Washington Huskies (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) are traveling to Happy Valley for the first time as they take on No. 6 Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

The Huskies are coming off arguably their best win of the season after holding off a furious Southern Cal charge last week. They're looking to win back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.

Keep reading to learn more about the game and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Penn State game?

Kickoff for the UW-Penn State game is scheduled for 5 p.m. P.T.

What TV channel is the UW-Penn State game on?

The Washington-Penn State game will air and stream live on Peacock, with Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy, and Zora Stephenson calling the action.

How can I listen to the UW-Penn State game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Nittany Lions matchup history

Washington and Penn State have met just three times, with the Nittany Lions winning all three. Those games were played in Seattle in 1921, at the 1983 Aloha Bowl, and at the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.

