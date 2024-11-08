How to watch WSU Cougars football vs. Utah State

The Washington State Cougars are back in Martin Stadium this week, facing off against the Utah State Aggies.

The Cougs, currently ranked as the 20th best team in the nation, are fighting for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. Their chances are slim, but with only one loss on the season, WSU's playoff hopes are certainly still alive.

Will the Cougars improve their rankings again this week? Keep reading for information on broadcast times, how to watch the game, and more.

What time is the WSU-Utah State game?

Kickoff for Cougs vs Aggies is set for Saturday night, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Where is the WSU-Utah State game?

The game will be played at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

What TV channel is the WSU-Utah State game on?

The WSU vs. Utah State game will air on The CW. It's also available on Fubo and YouTube TV.

How do I listen to the WSU-Utah State game on the radio?

Listeners can tune into a live radio broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 81 or 380, or through the Varsity Network App.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

How is WSU playing this season?

The Cougars have a record of 7-1 for the first time since 2018. They clinched bowl eligibility three weeks ago after defeating Hawaii 42-10.

Quarterback John Mateer is fourth in the nation for total offense, averaging 341 yards per game. He logged two touchdowns and nearly 300 total yards in WSU's last game against San Diego State.

WSU linebacker Kyle Thornton was also recently named a Burlsworth Trophy Nominee, an award given to the most outstanding walk-on player in college football. Thornton leads the Cougars with 46 tackles and is tied for the team lead with 5.5 tackles-for-loss.

Both the Cougs and Aggies are coming off byes. Washington State is making a push for the College Football Playoff, where they're currently ranked 21st. To make the top 12, they will likely need to secure blowout wins against the rest of their schedule.

Washington State's next game is against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Nov. 16.

