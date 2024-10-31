Washington State to play in 2025 Maui Invitational

article

The Washington State Cougars men's basketball team will play in the 2025 Maui Invitational, marking the first time the program will play in the tournament.

"We’re thrilled to be participating in the 2025 Maui Invitational," WSU head coach David Riley said in a statement. "It’s a great opportunity to compete against top teams in this well-respected and historic event. We’re looking forward to seeing all our Island Cougs next November!"

The 42nd edition of the event will be hosted by Division II Chaminade University from November 24-26, 2025. In addition to Washington State and Chaminade, the tournament will also include former Pac-12 rivals Arizona State and USC, Texas, North Carolina State, UNLV and Seton Hall.

While it's the first time the Cougars will play in the Maui Invitational, it won't be their first multi-team event in Hawaii. WSU has played seven prior events in the Hawaiian Islands, the most recent being the 2022 Diamond Head Classic in Oahu.

Tickets will go on sale at the beginning of next year.

