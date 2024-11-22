Issaquah School District to make reopening decision by Sunday evening

With bomb cyclone storm damage in Issaquah still causing issues, school officials say they are still weighing when to reopen classrooms.

"Streets around our buildings are still being cleared, & access to communication is limited," said a spokesperson in a Issaquah School District post to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The district says a decision will be made on when to reopen no later than Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

In the meantime, they ask people to "share with your neighbors to help everyone stay informed."

