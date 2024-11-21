‘We’re going to rebuild’: Bomb cyclone destroys popular West Seattle light display

Tuesday’s bomb cyclone pulled the plug on an annual holiday light show in West Seattle.

"We’re just heartbroken," said Kent Stroker.

"We’re sad for all the work that we’ve put in but really sad for the community," added Ryan Olson.

This season would have marked the fourth annual "4040 House Light Show" on 47th Avenue. It’s become a tradition in the community, with hundreds of people stopping by to take pictures and revel in the holiday spirit.

"We charge nothing for this," said Olson. "This is out of the goodness of our hearts. What started off as small just kept growing and growing because of how excited we saw people."

Stroker and Olson told FOX 13 they were 90% done with this year’s installation when the wild weather rolled in.

"I was literally working on the final props to go up when we heard the rain and the wind," said Stroker. "It all came tumbling down."

The couple shared video the moment it all came crashing down.

The cost of the damage is an estimated $12,000.

"I saw it and instantly knew we weren’t doing a show this year," said Stroker. "It’s too much damage to overcome."

Despite the damage, the couple is planning a return next year.

"We’re going to rebuild bigger and better," said Stroker.

"We have a lot of great memories and hope we can make a ton more," said Olson.

The pair has set up a community fundraiser to help with material restoration costs:

