How to watch Washington State University vs. Oregon State University

Washington State will face off against Oregon State on Saturday Nov. 23. WSU is bowl eligible for the third time under Jake Dickert and for the eighth time in last nine full seasons.

Washington State enters the week ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press with an 8-2 record for the first their best start since 2018 and are bowl eligible for the eighth time in the last nine full seasons. The Cougars own the nation's ninth-best scoring offense (38.9) and total offense (461.6) while the defense is No. 14 in the country with a +9 turnover margin and No. 27 nationally with 17 takeaways.

What time is the WSU-OSU game?

Kickoff for the Washington State University–Oregon State University game is scheduled for 4 p.m. P.T. at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

What TV channel is the WSU-OSU game on?

The WSU-OSU game will air on The CW. play-by-play with Ted Robinson; Analyst: Ryan Leaf; Sideline: Nigel Burton.

How can I listen to the WSU-OSU game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the WSU Radio Networks.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 385, 81 or 975.

Cougars-Beavers matchup history

Washington State leads the all-time series 57-48-3 against Oregon State after posting a 38-35 win in Pullman last season. The Cougars are 25-24 all-time in Corvallis but OSU won the 2022 meeting 24-10 to snap WSU's eight-game winning streak in the series.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Teen who shot Tacoma detective sentenced to more than 15 years

Man sentenced for gunning down teen on Puyallup basketball court

Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

What is Glicked? What to know about this year's Barbenheimer

Trump Stimulus Checks: Will they be issued, and could you receive one?

ChatGPT outperformed doctors in diagnostic accuracy, study reveals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.