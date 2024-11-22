'We are so lucky,' WA families adopt loved ones on National Adoption Day

November 22 marks a day some families across the United States and here in Washington have been waiting months, even years for: It’s National Adoption Day.

Inside the Maleng Regional Justice Center, one room was decked out with balloons, face painting, mascots and children of all ages as they begin a new chapter with their new families.

Parents and their kids celebrate large adoption event in King County on Nov. 22 2024

FOX 13 spoke with one of those families, the Yaworski family.

"I feel just a little more whole," Andrew Yaworski said. The couple now has two daughters, Emma who they previously adopted and is almost eight years old and Abby, who just turned five, and whose adoption became official Friday.

"We’ve known since the first day, both girls, this is forever but to hear the judge say that is just amazing," Mary Yaworski said.

"We have two daughters neither one of them biologically ours and we can’t imagine our lives without them," Andrew Yaworski said.

FOX 13 was there as a judge and Mariner Moose presented adoption certificates to family after family. King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci also made an official proclamation. "It’s official today is National Adoption Day in King County," Balducci said.

November 22 is a day these families have been waiting for and will stay with them for years to come. "Just knowing she will be in our lives forever is, is priceless. We are so lucky, so lucky," the couple said.

