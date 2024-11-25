Semi-truck catches fire near gas station pumps in Monroe, WA

A semi-truck that caught fire in a gas station parking lot in Monroe, Washington, was extinguished Monday morning.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue

According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews quickly responded to the Chevron near the corner of W. Main St. and 170th Dr. SE after reports of a semi-truck with an attached trailer fully engulfed in flames, burning near the gas pumps.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue

Battalion 31 arrived at the scene for the initial assessment of the fire. SRFR's fire marshal then assisted the battalion chief with pulling the hose and chocking the wheels to get water on the fire as quickly as possible.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters used mats and absorbent materials to prevent any runoff from entering the nearby drains at the gas station.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue

SRFR credits the Monroe Police Department for temporarily closing Main Street, which allowed firefighters to work quickly and safely.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

