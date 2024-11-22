Trees topple onto family homes in Mirrormont, WA

In many parts of King County, residents and business owners were still trying to make repairs and clear debris Friday night, following the devastating bomb cyclone Tuesday.

In Mirrormont, residents say it still looks like a bomb went off, with massive, downed trees still littering streets and yards, and many residents still in the dark due to power outages. Some have even described the scene as a "war zone."

"We have to get a chipper back here. Get rid of these logs," said Brian Shea, a Mirrormont resident.

Normally at this time of year, Brian and his wife Brenda would be walking the property to winterize his perennials and get his yard and house ready to host family for the holidays. However, the sights and sounds of the season have now been replaced by generators, leaf blowers and chainsaws.

"It took about five hours just to get from the garage around this pathway," said Brian, explaining the clean-up process.

Tuesday night, the bomb cyclone toppled a cluster of sky-high Douglas Fir trees, right on his roof.

"Around 7 p.m. or so we felt the storm was really kicking up," said Brian.

Branches blew apart the dining room, just 15 minutes after the Shea’s had finished celebrating Brian’s birthday there.

"We go downstairs and then moments later we hear the crash of the tree coming through the roof," said Brian. "This room was filled with branches and drywall and dust and insulation and broken studs and trusses from the roof, it was a disaster zone Wednesday morning."

Image 1 of 14 ▼

The damage indoors and out prompted a days-long cleanup.

"We’ve been going at it for three days now and we are just exhausted," said Brian.

At Keith Ebert’s home nearby, a tree also came knocking at his door.

"Initially it just fell slowly on to the garage," said Ebert. "There’s the bad boy right here. So, if that had come down in all-in-one swoop it would have crushed my garage."

With thousands of dollars in hefty repairs ahead, he’s trying to keep his sense of humor.

"The 100 feet left over, went all the way to the street along with the snot next to it, which has got to be the ugliest tree in America. So, I’m glad that’s finally down," said Ebert.

The Sheas say some things, like their old tree fort, won’t be salvageable.

"I was hoping our grandkids would be able to use it someday but it’s not going to happen," said Brian.

Thanksgiving this year might also be powered by a generator.

"There’s no way my wife would allow us to not host Thanksgiving," said Brian.

Despite it all, the Sheas are keeping a smile on their face and will be giving thanks this holiday season.

"We were all safe we were all healthy, blessed in that regard," said Brian.

The Sheas say they will be meeting with a tree crew and an insurance adjuster and contractors in the coming weeks.

